WATCH: Former int’l snooker player mugged in Karachi

KARACHI: Almost a dozen of citizens, including a former international snooker player, were deprived of their cell phones and other valuables by armed robbers in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad area, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, ARY News has acquired the CCTV footage of the robbery at a snooker club in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad No.4, wherein eight armed robbers looted number of citizens – including a former international snooker player.

In the CCTV footage, eight armed robbers – wearing masks – can be seen looting the snooker club for almost six minutes. The suspects fled away from the scene by looting lakhs of rupees.

Meanwhile, a hotel was looted by five armed robbers in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony. The robbers looted the cash counter and cell phones from the citizens sitting in the hotel.

In another incident, armed muggers committed a robbery at house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D.

During the robbery, the accused also thrashed the woman in the house. They fled away from the house by looting Rs1 lakh, gold, mobiles phones and other valuable items.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah directed Inspector-General of Police (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon to accelerate action against street crimes in Karachi.

In a statement, CM Murad Ali Shah directed IG Ghulam Nabi Memon to deploy Special Security Unit (SSU) and Reserve Police on the roads to support the district police in eliminating street criminals.

The chief minister further instructed Sindh IG to deploy the police officers at the hotspots and sensitive places and intensify police patrolling for vigilance.

He directed IG police to intensify the crackdown against repetitive/habitual street criminals and drug peddlers who have either been bailed out or at large. In case of any failure, CM Murad directed Ghulam Nabi Memon to transfer or remove the concerned SSP and SHOs.

