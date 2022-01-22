Watch: Man eats 50 omelettes in one go in viral video

A video of a man eating as many as 50 egg omelettes in one sitting has gone viral on social media.

Indian national Saapattu Raman has gone viral several times because of his extensive eating challenges. Lately, he completed a grand total of 50 egg omelettes in one go.

The video shared by an account that goes by the name @porchezhiyan_sr on Instagram shows the man sitting in front of a table full of omelettes placed on banana leaves.

He is seen folding omelette and taking a bite and keeping the banana leave aside.

The clip has been viewed more than 6 million times and garnered over 160,000 likes and over 500 comments.

