Naeema Butt’s funny reel goes viral – Watch

The funny Instagram reel of showbiz starlet Naeema Butt is going viral on social media sites.

On the photo and video sharing social site, Sunday, the ‘Fraud’ actor posted a humorous reel on her feed. Naeema Butt is seen mimicking a comic script in the viral clip, where she funnily explained the two scenarios in a person’s life who had either arranged or love marriage.

“Just liked it. 🐣 Kiya yeh sach hai (Is this true)?” the celebrity questioned in the caption of the video with a series of emojis.

The reel was watched by thousands of users of the social site and received numerous hearts and applauding comments for the celebrity.

It is pertinent to mention that Butt is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Fraud’ alongside A-list actors Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ahsan Khan. She plays the character of Tooba – the step-sister of Shaan (Zulfiqar) and wife of conman Shujaat alias Tabraiz (Khan).

Apart from the lead actors, the ensemble supporting cast of the play includes Mehmood Aslam, Asma Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Rabya Kulsoom, Saife Hassan, Adnan Samad Khan and Nazli Nasr among others.

‘Fraud’ – written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, and directed by Saqib Khan – airs prime time every Saturday on ARY Digital.

