Watch: Passengers push train in viral video

A fire erupted in the engine and two coaches of a passenger train at a railway station in Meerut district of India’s Uttar Pradesh.

The fire incident occurred after the Saharanpur-Delhi passenger train halted at the Daurala station.

A clip shared by Indian news agency ANI on Twitter shows passengers pushing the train away from the burning engine and coaches to stop the spread of the fire.

In the video, they can be seen pushing the train in a bid to separate the rest of the coaches from the engine and two compartments which caught the fire.

The fire was later put out by firefighters, officials said. They added rail traffic was briefly disrupted due to the incident. However, no injuries or casualties were reported.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been ascertained.

