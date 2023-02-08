Shazia Manzoor thanks Bollywood’s Vidya Balan

Singer Shazia Manzoor thanked Bollywood actor Vidya Balan after a video of her dancing to the classic ‘Battiyan Bujhayi Rakhdi‘ went viral.

Earlier, Vidya Balan shared an Instagram reel in which she danced to the song as the lamp went off.

The singer thanked the actor using her 20-year-old melody for her social media post.

Shazia Manzoor wrote that her brother Usama sent her the video of Vidya Balan enjoying the song. She thanked the actor surprise.

Shazia Manzoor has been in the music industry since 1992. She is famous for singing Punjabi folk songs.

Her hit songs are ‘Aaja Soniya‘, ‘Mahi Aavega‘, ‘Maye Ni Kinnu Akhan‘, ‘Chann Mere Makkhna‘, ‘Dhol Mahia‘, ‘Akh Da Nasha‘ and ‘Battiyan Bujhayi Rakhdi‘.

The two-time Nigar award winner was featured in Coke Studio. Moreover, she has performed with the illustrious BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

Vidya Balan is one of the most prolific Bollywood actors. She is a National Film Award and several Filmfare Awards. In 2014, she was conferred with Padma Shri by the Government of India.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2005’s ‘Parineeta’. She went on to work in super hit projects ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai‘, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa‘, ‘Kismat Konnection‘, ‘Ishqiya‘, ‘No One Killed Jessica‘, ‘The Dirty Picture‘, ‘Kahaani‘, ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani‘, ‘Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh‘, ‘Begum Jaan‘ and ‘Sherni‘.

She will be seen in ‘Neeyat‘ and an untitled film this year.

