Watch: WAPDA team attacked in Sahiwal, five wounded

SAHIWAL: Women attacked the WAPDA team during an anti-power theft crackdown in Sahiwal, ARY News reported.

As per details, women attacked the anti-power theft team with stones and broke the mirrors of their vehicles in Sahiwal.

The attack left three WAPDA team members and two policemen injured however police fired aerial firing to take the situation under control.

Earlier. K-Electric (KE) staffers were ‘abducted and tortured by PMT mafia’ in Karachi’s Surjani Town area during an anti-power theft operation.

The K-Electric (KE) spokesperson said that staffers were abducted by ‘PMT mafia’ at gunpoint in the Surjani Town Sector 1/10 area who reached there to cut illegal power connections.

The mafia members including Balach, Sabir and their accomplices tortured the KE staffers. The power company condemned the incident and said that a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the accused.

In September, unidentified assailants opened fire at K-Electric staffers during an anti-power theft drive in the Surjani Town area of Karachi.

The KE spokesperson said in a statement that the staffers were busy removing kundas (illegal electricity connections) in Surjani Town’s Sector 10/1 when unidentified assailants opened fire at them.

All staffers remained unhurt in the gun attack due to timely precautionary steps. The spokesperson said that the Kunda mafia was involved in stealing more than 30,000 units of electricity.

The company had lodged a First Investigation Report (FIR) at the concerned police station and nominated nine persons.