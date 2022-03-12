Weekly inflation edges up for fourth straight week

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation increased for the fourth straight week by 0.52 per cent, according to a data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The SPI-based weekly inflation went up for the week ended on March 10, 2022, the fourth week in a row, after registering an increase of 0.04 percent, 0.51 percent and 0.22 percent in the preceding weeks respectively.

During the week under review, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.21pc) items increased, prices of 09 (17.65pc) items decreased, and prices of 22 (43.14pc) items remained stable.

The SPI for the current week recorded an increase in the prices of food items including onions (10.86pc), chicken (8.75pc), bananas (4.49pc), potatoes (2.38pc), mustard oil (2.33pc), vegetable ghee 1-kg (1.96pc); and non-food items, including washing soap (1.40pc) and energy saver (1.32pc), with joint impact of (0.66pc) into the overall SPI for combined group of (0.52pc). On the other hand, a decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (15.57pc), garlic (3.94pc), eggs (1.22pc), gur (0.98pc), sugar (0.73pc), pulse Mash (0.64pc), pulse Moong (0.39pc), LPG (0.24pc) and wheat flour (0.22pc).

