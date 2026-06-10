What is the sea drone that rescued US helicopter crew?

A US Navy drone rescued two Army helicopter crew members after their helicopter was shot down in ​the Middle East, in what was believed to be the ‌first known US use of an unmanned military vessel to recover personnel at sea.

The Navy identified the rescue craft as a Saronic Corsair, a 24-foot (7.3-metre) autonomous ​surface vessel. The drone is part of the Pentagon’s push to ​expand unmanned vehicles alongside traditional assets.

A new kind of naval unit: Task Force ​59, created in 2021 and based in Bahrain, is the US Navy’s ​first unit dedicated to unmanned systems.

The task force began fielding the Corsairs in the Middle East in late March.

Drones on and below the water: The US deploys ​both unmanned surface vessels and underwater vehicles, giving commanders flexibility depending ​on needs. Many of the most advanced underwater systems remain highly secretive.

Drones offer ‌unique ⁠capabilities and reduce risk for American forces.

From scouting to striking: Sea drones are used for surveillance, mine detection and tracking enemy activity. Some are also being adapted for combat roles.

They can be useful for both routine monitoring and ​high-risk missions.

Cost and ​responsiveness advantages: The ⁠Pentagon is investing in autonomous vessels as a cost-effective way to expand reach and speed response to ​threats.

The Navy plans mass deployment including hundreds and potentially ​thousands of ⁠Corsairs. Sea drone technology is still evolving and has faced technical and operational challenges.

Combat potential proven elsewhere: While not a US system, Ukraine’s use ⁠of sea ​drones against Russia has demonstrated their battlefield ​impact, including sinking warships and even downing a helicopter — an unprecedented feat for an unmanned vessel.