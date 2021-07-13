WhatsApp brings major changes to calls section

WhatsApp has released its new 2.21.140.11 beta update, adding a new user interface for calls and group calls for Apple iOS users.

The new interface is easier for users to find the options during a call, whereas, a Ring button was also made available at the bottom of the screen as per the screenshots shared by WaBetaInfo, however, it looks similar to its appearance on Apple’s Facetime app.

The latest beta version will also enable WhatsApp users to join group calls that they might have missed.

Following the update, if a user failed to respond to a group call’s invitation at the moment, it will enable the user to join the ongoing group call after opening WhatsApp and tapping on the ‘Tap to join’ label.

The much-needed feature will also be made available for Android beta users very soon. According to WaBetaInfo said, “WhatsApp is rolling out these features today, be patient to see them enabled for your WhatsApp account.”

Earlier, it was learnt that WhatsApp was going to bring a new update through the Google Play Beta program, involving the implementation of bigger link previews.

The details had been shared by WABetaInfo as WhatsApp is working on a feature on the Android app, bringing high-quality previews.

WhatsApp currently squishes previews into four or five lines with a tiny thumbnail (if any). Comparatively, Telegram displays way more text and larger images, giving you a better idea of what you’re about to get into before you open the link.

Not all websites support large previews, so WhatsApp will show the usual small thumbnail in this case. This feature is under development and it will be available in a future update.

It is pertinent to mention here that the messaging app is continuously bringing updates to improve its outlook and compete with others.