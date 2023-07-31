WhatsApp launches new stable update for iOS devices, what’s new?

WhatsApp has rolled out a new stable update for iOS 23.15.72 with three new features including chat transfer, landscape mode support for video calls and the ability to silence unknown callers.

It is marked a compatible update but some users may be able to get these features by installing one of the previous updates of the app.

In the article about the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.13.0.71 update, we announced a new interface for action sheets, which was available to some beta testers, according to WABETAINFO.

“With this enhancement, WhatsApp aims to improve the app without relying on the interface offered by the official Apple APIs, which looks a bit outdated.”

A few days ago, the WhatsApp for iOS 23.15.72 update was released on the App Store.

While the official changelog doesn’t provide information regarding the new features released in this update as it’s the same changelog of the previous version, we discovered that WhatsApp is introducing redesigned action sheets to some users!

The official changelog still mentions that improved navigation for a large set of avatar stickers is available, as announced in the article about the WhatsApp for iOS 23.13.78 update.

It also highlights three new features that we announced in the WhatsApp for iOS 23.14.79 update: chat transfer, landscape mode support for video calls, and the ability to silence unknown callers.

However, we can also confirm that new action sheets are released to some users that install this version of the app. Additional enhancements to the interface will be available in the future.

If you don’t have this feature, note that some accounts may receive it over the coming weeks, although it has not been indicated in the official changelog.

Please stay ahead by regularly updating WhatsApp from the App Store and the TestFlight app to get this feature in the future in case you don’t have it after installing this update.

The new interface for action sheets is available for iOS users that install the latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store. Make sure to install this update to enjoy a better user experience.