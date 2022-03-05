WhatsApp users to get new community tab

WhatsApp is working on a new community tab for the popular instant messaging app.

According to WABetaInfo, a feature tracker, the feature will allow group admins to add specific groups to a “Community”.

Also Read: Know how to send WhatsApp voice message with funny sound effects

The app will list these groups under the Community tab together. The community Tab feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.6.9.

The feature is not visible at the moment as the messaging platform is working on it. Nor is there any official release date but the feature will likely be rolled out soon.

Also Read: Whatsapp to roll out key update in voice notes

The feature tracker shared a screenshot that depicts the Community tab icon. It replaces the camera icon which is present in the existing version.

It reported that Community Tab is a shortcut for the “Community Home” feature.

Also Read: Google introduces WhatsApp-like features for Spaces

Communities will likely be end-to-end encrypted private spaces that will allow group admins to have better control over their groups.

Comments