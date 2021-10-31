Govt to announce wheat support price by next week, announces minister

MULTAN: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Sunday said that government would announce the minimum support price for wheat by next week, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Agricultural University in Multan, Syed Fakhar Imam said that Pakistan is witnessing an improvement in the agricultural sector and if the weather permits, the country would be able to achieve its agricultural targets.

“The yield this year in the sector is more than the targets,” he said adding that the cotton yield has also witnessed an improvement owing to better weather conditions.

He further stressed the need to improve research in the agriculture sector saying that it would further help in improving the yield.

“The government is also supporting farmers through subsidy program under Kissan Card in order to help them in improving their revenue generation,” Syed Fakhar Imam said.

In April this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Kissan Card scheme and said that the incumbent government is committed to uplifting the living standards of farmers of the country through the initiative.

Terming the growers as the backbone of the country, PM Khan said the Kissan Card scheme is an important initiative taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to improve the living standards of the farmers.

“The scheme will raise the living standards of farmers.”