Which areas recorded most rainfall in Karachi?

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has released data for Thursday’s rainfall in different parts of Karachi, with Quaidabad area receiving the heaviest rainfall, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the statistics issued by the PMD, Quaidabad area received 39.5mm of rainfall since Thursday night while Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Saddar areas of the port city recorded 28.0 and 22.0mm of rain, respectively.

On the other hand, Jinnah Terminal and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Faisal Base 20.4mm and 23.0mm of rain, respectively, while Old City Area received 16.9mm.

According to the Met Office, PAF Base Masroor recorded 1.0mm, University Road 9.2mm, North Karachi 0.6mm, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase II 14.2mm, and Saadi Town 2.1mm of rain

Meanwhile, Sarjani Town recorded 1.8mm, Kemari 2.5mm, and Korangi 1.0mm of rain.

It is pertinent to mention here that several parts of Karachi faced power outages as heavy monsoon rain lashed the metropolitan on Thursday night.

Read more: ANOTHER LOW PRESSURE BRINGS MORE RAINFALL IN SINDH DISTRICTS

Following the rain, several feeders of KE were tripped and areas were plunged into darkness. Shah Faisal, North Karachi, Saudabad, Surjani Town, Shadman Town, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Safooran Goth, Golimar, Pak Colony, Orangi, Korangi and other areas were affected due to power outages.

Comments