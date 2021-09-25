WHO lauds Pakistan’s COVID vaccination, NCOC performance

ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organization (WHO) has lauded the COVID vaccination process in Pakistan, terming it fast-paced and effective as the country is inoculating over one million people daily, ARY NEWS reported.

WHO representative in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala said in a media briefing today that there are countries where not more than two percent population is vaccinated.

“Pakistan is showing a good performance regarding vaccination as more than one million people are receiving COVID jabs daily,” he said.

He said that the country has so far fully vaccinated its over 20 percent population while more than 40 percent have received their first jab.

He also lauded the NCOC performance and said that owing to its role, Pakistan’s response to the pandemic remained coordinated. “The death ratio owing to COVID has also remained low in Pakistan,” the WHO official said.

The number of total vaccines administered across Pakistan has crossed 70 million doses, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said in a statement on September 15.

In a social media statement, the NCOC announced that in Pakistan total, 70,402,987 vaccine shots have been administered till now.

The health officials administered 890,980 vaccine jabs in the country on September 14, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).