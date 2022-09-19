Will Smith permanently banned from Saturday Night Live

NBC has permanently banned Hollywood actor Will Smith from its show Saturday Night Live (SNL) for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards.

It is pertinent to mention that The Pursuit of Happyness star struck fellow the Rush Hour start for passing comments on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair condition during the Oscars.

Here’s the moment Chris Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, “Leave my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kHTZXI6kuL — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

He said that Jada Pinkett Smith may be cast in G.I. Jane sequel G.I. Jane 2. This did not sit well with the Academy Award winner, who came to the stage and physically assaulted him.

Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the group that awards the Oscars, and the organization banned him from attending the ceremony for 10 years.

A foreign news agency reported that Ali actor has been a part of the sketch show from 1990 till 1993. A source said that the actor will not even be allowed to sit in the audience.

“Smith will never ever be invited back to SNL after what he did to Chris,” a source told the site. “The show is a temple comedian, and no one wants him around anymore.”

It added, “Forget hosting, Will won’t even be able to get a ticket to sit in the audience anymore. He’s not welcome.”

SNL producers went on to say that no celebrity will appear in the show if Will Smith returns.

“If Will Smith was invited back, SNL would never get another big celebrity ever again. Stars would rightly boycott the show if he was welcomed inside Studio 8H,” the source said.

