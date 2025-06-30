British qualifier Tarvet enjoys dream Wimbledon debut

LONDON: British qualifier Oliver Tarvet enjoyed a dream Wimbledon 2025 debut with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory over Switzerland’s Leandro Riedi and things could get even better for the 21-year-old with a likely Centre Court clash against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz next.

Tarvet, who came through three rounds of qualifying, thrilled a packed crown around Court Four with a majestic display to outclass fellow-qualifier Riedi.

Second-round losers are guaranteed 99,000 pounds ($135,000) in prize money, but because Oliver Tarvet is still a student at the University of San Diego he will miss out on a potentially career-changing windfall.

Because of his amateur status, the world number 719 will be entitled to only $10,000 plus any expenses he incurs during Wimbledon 2025.

Although that will hurt in the short term, such was the quality of Tarvet’s game that he looked destined for a rapid rise in the rankings and he will likely turn professional after his final year of study in California.

Oliver Tarvet was the only British player to survive the qualifying tournament, joining 22 other home players in the singles draws of the Wimbledon 2025, 14 of them wildcards.