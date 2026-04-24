Witkoff and Kushner to travel to Pakistan soon for Iran talks, US official says
- By Reuters -
- Apr 24, 2026
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner will travel to Pakistan soon for talks with Iran’s foreign minister, a U.S. official told Reuters on Friday.
Vice President JD Vance is not currently planning to attend , but he will be on standby to travel to Islamabad if negotiations progress, according to CNN, which first recorded the travel plans.
“Everyone will be on standby to fly to Pakistan if necessary, but first, Steve and Jared will be going over there to report back to the president, the vice president and the rest of the team,” Leavitt, White House press secretary, confirmed on the Fox News show “America Reports.”
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was expected in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Friday to discuss proposals for restarting peace talks with the United States.
Iran’s state media confirmed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would travel on Friday to Pakistan, which has been mediating between the Islamic Republic and the United States in a bid to end the Middle East war.
“Iran’s Foreign Minister will begin a regional tour on Friday evening, April 24, travelling to Islamabad, Muscat and Moscow,” the official IRNA news agency said, after the Pakistani government disclosed the visit.
“The purpose of this trip is to hold bilateral consultations, discuss ongoing developments in the region, and review the latest situation regarding the war imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran.”