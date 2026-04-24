WASHINGTON: U.S. President ‌Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law ​Jared Kushner will travel ​to Pakistan soon for talks with ⁠Iran’s foreign ​minister, a U.S. ​official told Reuters on Friday.

Vice President JD ​Vance is ​not currently planning to ‌attend ⁠, but he will be on standby to ​travel ​to ⁠Islamabad if negotiations progress, according ​to CNN, ​which ⁠first recorded the travel plans.

“Everyone will be on standby to fly to Pakistan if necessary, but ​first, Steve and Jared ​will be going over there to report ‌back ⁠to the president, the vice president and the rest of the team,” Leavitt, White House press secretary, confirmed ​on the ​Fox ⁠News show “America Reports.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas ​Araqchi was expected in ​the ⁠Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Friday to discuss proposals for restarting ⁠peace ​talks with the ​United States.

Iran’s state media confirmed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would travel on Friday to Pakistan, which has been mediating between the Islamic Republic and the United States in a bid to end the Middle East war.

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“Iran’s Foreign Minister will begin a regional tour on Friday evening, April 24, travelling to Islamabad, Muscat and Moscow,” the official IRNA news agency said, after the Pakistani government disclosed the visit.

“The purpose of this trip is to hold bilateral consultations, discuss ongoing developments in the region, and review the latest situation regarding the war imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran.”