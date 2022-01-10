Woman arrested for murdering husband in Karachi

KARACHI: The anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) has arrested a woman along with her two accomplices for murdering her husband in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The AVCC spokesperson told the media that three accused have been arrested by the officials on the charges of murdering a man in Karachi.

The spokesperson said that the slain Gul Muhammad had gone missing on September 30. The suspects including a woman named Rabia had confessed to murdering Gul Muhammad, said the AVCC.

After being spotted by the accused, AVCC officials have also recovered slain Gul Muhammad’s body. Police said that the accused include Rabia, Murtaza and Ali Hamza.

READ: SUSPECT IN KARACHI SOCIAL ACTIVIST MURDER CASE SENT TO JAIL

The murder suspects were shifted to AVCC offices for further investigation after the registration of a case at Shah Latif police station.

Earlier in the month, Sachal police had arrested the main accused in the twin murder of labourers on new year’s eve in Karachi.

Two labourers riding a new 125 motorbike had been killed upon offering robbery resistance near Jamali Bridge, Superhighway Karachi.

Sachal police on a tip-off conducted a raid in the area and arrested Saeed Wali. The weapon used in the killing and snatched motorbike were recovered from the custody of the killer.

SSP East Qamar Jisani had said the main accused has been arrested within a week and further investigation was underway.

Last week, two labourers were shot dead by dacoits while resisting a robbery near Karachi’s Teacher Society at Superhighway.

Comments

comments