Woman cop escapes rape attempt near Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: A girl, working in Lahore’s Anti-Riot Police Force as a cop, managed to escape a rape attempt by two security guards near Lahore’s Nishtar Sports Complex, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered at the Gulberg Police Station, the girl, deployed in Lahore’s Anti-Riot Force department, had lost her way back near Nishtar Sports Complex and sought help from two security guards standing nearby.

The guards reportedly misguided her and allegedly attempted to rape her, read the FIR.

The police have registered a case against two suspects on the victim’s father complaint and further investigation was underway.

Police have arrest one suspect, identified as Shahid.

Recently, a 10-year-old girl was raped in the washroom of a private school in Lahore’s Shahdara area, according to the police. An initial medical report of the victim confirmed that she was sexually assaulted, they said.

The victim girl, a student of class III, was found in a critical condition in the washroom on Friday. The police said she was found in a semi-unconscious condition and shifted to hospital.

