Woman drug peddler arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: A woman drug peddler has been arrested during a raid conducted by Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) on a tip-off in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

The ANF personnel also recovered a huge quantity of narcotics from her possession. According to the ANF spokesperson, the accused woman namely Rukhsana Bibi was a member of a drug-trafficking gang.

ANF sources said that the raid was conducted at a house situated in Lahore’s Defence Garden where the officials recovered over 51 kilograms of charas.

The ANF started conducting raids after constituting teams to arrest Rukhsana Bibi’s husband Liaquat Ali.

Sources added that the house was used to store narcotics.

Earlier in the month, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested two accused after recovering 18kg drugs from their possession in Peshawar.

According to the spokesperson, ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence Wing in a joint action on a tip-off near Toll Plaza, Peshawar recovered the contraband items from a car.

In the action, 15kg hashish and three kg opium concealed in the secret pockets in the vehicle had been recovered. Two accused namely Raifullah and Mursaleen Khan had been taken into custody. A case had been registered under Anti-Narcotics Act against them.

