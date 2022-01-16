Woman gives birth to six babies in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A woman gave birth to sextuplets at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar here on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the KP woman hailing from Mohmand district gave birth to six babies (five girls one boy).

A spokesman of the hospital said the condition of all the babies and their mother is stable.

Back in October last year, a woman had given birth to seven babies at Abbottabad’s private hospital.

A spokesman of the hospital said the woman hailing from the Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province gave birth to seven babies (four boys and three girls).

