Woman killed in dacoits’ firing in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A woman was killed in firing resorted to by dacoits in Faisalabad near Motorway Bridge on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The sorrowful incident took place in Faisalabad’s Chak-479 near Motorway Bridge. The dacoits tried to stop a couple and later they opened fire at them for not stopping the motorcycle.

Rescue sources said that a 35-year-old woman was killed in firing by four dacoits. Following the incident, the relatives of the slain woman staged a protest and blocked the Samundri-Lahore Motorway.

The protestors chanted slogans against the police inaction and demanded the higher authorities arrest the dacoits.

In another incident, a differently-abled man was killed by unidentified suspects in the vicinity of Pejowali village in Narowal.

According to details, some unidentified suspects allegedly killed and burnt the body of a differently-abled man namely Saqib in Pejowali village located on the outskirts of Raya Khas police station.

In a statement, the police officials stated that there are visible signs of torture on the body of the victim and a forensic team was called for further investigation.

