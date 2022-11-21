Bahawalnagar: Woman, raped, beaten in front of children

BAHAWALNAGAR: A woman was allegedly raped and beaten by a man in front of her children in Bahawalnagar city of Punjab, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the accused – identified as Arsalan – allegedly raped and beat a woman in front of her children in Khadimabad Colony of Bahawalnagar.

Upon resistance, the accused brutally thrashed the woman. The accused fled from the spot when the condition of the woman deteriorated.

The woman was shifted to the hospital in critical condition for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the police have registered the case against accused, Arsalan, on the complaint of victim’s father.

Earlier in September, a 12-year-old girl was raped at gunpoint in Bahawalnagar in yet another incident of molestation. An unknown accused kidnapped a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint and raped her.

The accused after raping the girl fled away from the crime scene. The police have registered case of the incident and moved the rape-victim to the district hospital.

In one such incident, a woman was raped during a robbery attempt in Faisalabad, last year.

10 men barged into a house located in Islam Nagar, a locality in Samundri, Faisalabad, while one of the men of the muggers’ group raped the woman.

