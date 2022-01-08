Women attack police van to release suspects in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: Four women have allegedly attacked a police van moving from the District Police Officer (DPO) office to release the suspected criminals, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police told the media that four women have entered the police van after shouting at the cops and attempting to release the arrested men. Police claimed that the incident took place at the DPO office when the suspected dacoits were being transported.

Police added that the raiding team also recovered silicon fingerprints from the possession of the accused.

Police launched an inquiry into the incident after registering a case against them.

Earlier in the month, a police party had come under attack by armed men in Layyah when they were transporting a suspected criminal to the local court for getting his transit remand.

Unidentified armed men had attacked a police party from Karachi in Punjab’s Layyah city. The attackers tortured the cops and managed to flee from the scene along with the suspected criminal.

Police told the media that a case was registered against the suspect named Ramzan at S.I.T.E police station who was hiding in his native city Layyah for the last two years.

It emerged that Ramzan had been arrested by the officials of Azam Chowk police station in Layyah.

A four-member police party had reached Layyah for transporting Ramzan to Karachi following the approval of the Sindh police department.

Police officials detailed that the four-member team had been surrounded by armed men in different vehicles just after the Karachi police party came out of the police station along with Ramzan. They tortured the Karachi cops and released the in-custody suspect.

Karachi cops alleged nexus between the suspect and Layyah police as the four-member team was not given additional security.

Following the incident, the Karachi police team registered a case against the absconding suspect in Layyah.

