Moeen Ali stars as England beat Bangladesh in World Cup 2023 warm-up

All-rounder Moeen Ali smashed a quickfire half-century to guide world champions England to a four-wicket victory over Bangladesh in a rain-affected ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match in Guwahati on Monday.

Chasing a revised target of 197 in 37 overs following a lengthy rain interruption, the reigning champions were hurried along by Moeen Ali’s blistering knock of 56 off 39 balls, with the all-rounder hitting two fours and six sixes.

Jonny Bairstow (34), Joe Root (26 not out) and captain Jos Buttler (30) also made telling contributions, while Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman picked up two early wickets, dismissing both openers.

England begin their 50-over World Cup title defence with a clash against New Zealand on Thursday.

“Very valuable, obviously didn’t have the first game,” Moeen Ali said. “More important for the bowlers, invaluable time in the field.

“I just want to play how I can play. Sometimes you have to adapt. Play to your strengths. Felt like I played well so wanted to keep the momentum. We’re ready (for the opener), got enough time. Going to be a massive game, NZ are a dangerous side, but we’re ready.”

Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in their first match of the World Cup on October 7.