Monday, November 20, 2023
Was Shah Rukh Khan laughing at Ranveer Singh during World Cup 2023 final?

Web Desk
By Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A moment involving Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh became viral during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between hosts India and Australia at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. 

The Narendra Modi Stadium was filled with cricket fans of both teams. There were A-list Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Gauri Khan, Athiya Shetty and others watching the match at the stadia as well.

Bollywood actors reach stadium to cheer Indian team for World Cup final - GulfToday

Watch] Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty are distraught as India succumb to defeat in the 2023 World Cup final

During Australia’s innings, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh went viral for a bizarre incident. The latter started celebrating in an over-enthusiastic fashion when Australia batter David Warner got out for seven. 

As Ranveer Singh celebrated in front of Shah Rukh Khan, the latter smiled after a female told him something. 

Related – Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ creates history before release

Australia became 50-over world champions for the sixth time by beating India with a comfortable six-wicket margin in the final.

The hosts, being sent to bat first, put on a mediocre performance as the side were dismissed for 240 on the back of half-centuries by Virat Kohli, who was judged Player of the Tournament for his 765 runs, and wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Travis Head scored a magnificent century to take Australia to World Cup glory. The opening batter played a brilliant knock of 137 as the side successfully chased a 241-run target in 43 overs.

Related – ‘The best team did not win the World Cup,’ says India’s Mohammad Kaif

