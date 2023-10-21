South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen apologizes after scoring century against England

South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen has issued an apology to England pacer Mark Wood after scoring a spectacular century in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Heinrich Klaasen, despite being repeatedly troubled by cramps, overcame a day of draining heat and humidity to complete a 61-ball hundred with a six and a four off successive deliveries from Mark Wood.

He then roared in celebration in the middle of the pitch but did so right in the face of Mark Wood, who kept his cool by refusing to respond with similar aggression.

“I didn’t say anything to him,” Heinrich Klaasen told reporters after a century that was the cornerstone of South Africa’s 399-7, a total that laid the foundation for a 229-run thrashing of defending champions England. “I did go and apologise immediately and after the game. He (Wood) did hit me twice on the foot, which is hurting quite a bit.”

Heinrich Klaasen, eventually out for 109, added: “It’s just pure emotion. Yeah, once again, I’m sorry for him and to the English boys. Sometimes it’s difficult to control.

“But I did apologise straight away and spoke to him (Wood) after the game and hopefully from my side everything is sorted.”

Watch: South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen hits record 174 against Australia England then collapsed to 68-6 and were 170-9, when the match ended, with last man Reece Topley unable to bat following a potentially tournament-ending hand injury suffered while bowling.

England skipper Jos Buttler, commenting on the matter, said it was unnecessary but there’s no ill-feeling between them.

“I don’t think he needed to celebrate in Mark Wood’s face. Credit to him, he recognised that a couple of seconds after and he apologised. There are no ill feelings there,” the England captain said.

