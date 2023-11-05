Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against New Zealand

BENGALURU: Pakistan’s miraculous victory over New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023 has been soured after the team was sanctioned for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match.

On-field umpires Paul Wilson and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Joel Wilson leveled the charge.

“Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Babar Azam’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” said a statement issued by the cricket-body.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Babar pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

This wasn’t the first time Pakistan was sanctioned for slow over-rate in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Asian side was fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa, according to ICC.

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman hit an explosive 126 off 81 balls while chasing New Zealand’s huge 402-run target, leading Pakistan to a crucial DLS win.

Set to chase 402, Pakistan edged New Zealand by 21 runs as per the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method, keeping their semi-final hope alive.

The green shirts had a contrasting start to their pursuit as their in-form opener Abdullah Shafique (4) perished cheaply with just six runs on the board in two overs.

Despite the early blow, Fakhar Zaman launched an onslaught on the Blackcaps’ bowlers and brought up his 11th ODI century in just 61 deliveries.

The win was Pakistan’s fourth of their campaign and leaves them in contention to finish in the top four places on the standings with a victory over England in their final match of the group stage on Saturday.