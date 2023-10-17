Pakistan lodges complaint over Ahmedabad crowd conduct

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the crowd’s actions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during Pakistan-India clash in World Cup 2023, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on X (formerly Twitter), the PCB said the board has filed a complaint regarding ‘inappropriate conduct’ targeted at the Pakistan players during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023 in Ahmedabad stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct… — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 17, 2023

The stadium was jam-packed for the high-octane clash, which India ended up winning by seven wickets.

The Green Shirts received inappropriate chants from fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad throughout the India game.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was subjected to religious chants after he was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings.

Read More: Gautam Gambhir angry with Ahmedabad crowd during Pakistan-India World Cup 2023 fixture

Meanwhile, Indian lawyer Vineet Jindal filed a complaint to the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Muhammad Rizwan for offering Namaz on the field and voicing support for Gaza.

Rizwan had dedicated his century to the people of Gaza after his match-winning century against Sri Lanka earlier in the ICC World Cup 2023. This act of Rizwan caused an uproar in Indian media but ICC decided to take no action, since it was done outside the field in his personal capacity.

Read More: Indian lawyer files complaint against Muhammad Rizwan for offering Namaz on field

On the other hand, the PCB also lodged a formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023.

PCB Management Committee head Zaka Ashraf had approached Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi and raised concerns over the delay in issuing visas for Pakistani fans and journalists willing to visit India for World Cup 2023.

Later, some Pakistani journalists travelled to India after receiving visas before the India vs Pakistan clash on October 14.

As far as the match is concerned, India steamrollered Pakistan by seven wickets in a lopsided blockbuster match at a heaving Narendra Modi Stadium to maintain their unblemished 50-overs World Cup record against their arch-rivals.

India got themselves in the driving seat early by bundling out their opponents for 191 inside 43 overs.

With Babar Azam (50) and Mohammad Rizwan (49) in the middle, a total of around 300 looked within Pakistan’s reach, only for them to collapse in a heap, failing to last their full 50 overs.

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma led the chase with a blistering 86, and the two-time champions eventually romped home in 30.3 overs to maintain their unbeaten record against Pakistan in the history of the tournament.