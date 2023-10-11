28.9 C
Shane Watson speaks up on Babar Azam's form

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is not in the best of form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and former Australia cricketer Shane Watson – considered to be one of the country’s greatest all-rounders – shared his views about the prolific batter’s recent performances.

Babar Azam has scored just 15 runs in two matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He made five runs against the Netherlands and contributed 10 runs for the team against Sri Lanka.

 

Shane Watson opened up on the Pakistan captain’s form in the tournament during a conversation with an Indian sports channel.

The 42-year-old said he would find his form in the fixture against arch-rivals India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“Look, he’s a class player,” Shane Watson said. “Yes, he’s had a bit of a dry spell, five innings of less than 30 runs. So it’s the first time he’s done that since 2019. You know that things aren’t going that well. So, Babar Azam, even the first couple of balls that he faced, you can see he’s getting in really good positions.”

He added, “He’s a world-class batter. He’s going to be absolutely ready to go against India. Sometimes you’re just not so much out of touch, you’re just out of runs.”

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam is one of the most followed Pakistan cricketers in this year’s World Cup.

