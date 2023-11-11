‘We were unprepared for World Cup 2023 but…’

Former cricketer Basit Ali lambasted Pakistan’s performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 amid the side’s elimination from the 50-over tournament in India.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan ended their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign with a comprehensive 93-run defeat to England, who have also been eliminated from the competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Pakistan finished in fifth position with four wins and five losses from nine matches.

The top-four is locked in, and just like in 2019, Pakistan finish in fifth behind New Zealand 👀 Only one more match of the #CWC23 group stage to go! pic.twitter.com/QWdlhGMFiU — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 11, 2023

Basit Ali – who played 69 international matches and scored 2,132 runs – said Green Shirts boasted of having the best bowling attack and being the number one team when it hadn’t even practised for the tournament in the first place.

Related – ‘Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim should be in Pakistan team’ Speaking about Pakistan’s World Cup campaign in the ARY News show ‘Har Lamhaa Purjosh’, he said a team has to be made for which the cricket board, management and captain are responsible.

He said a loss to a ‘C team’ had not mattered as they would have known about the potential of youngsters.

The former cricketer said the side has to move on and focus on the future. He said they could do well in next year’s T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies given that they have 20-over specialists at their helm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali, while speaking about the team selection, questioned why a specialist spinner wasn’t included in the team at the same time when Saud and Abdullah Shafique made it to the playing eleven.

Related – Abdul Razzaq has an advice for Babar Azam