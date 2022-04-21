World’s loneliest home goes up for sale; here is the price

A fully furnished house in the United States, named the world’s loneliest home, is now on sale for millions of dollars.

A foreign news agency reported the value of the one-bedroom property is $339,000. It is on the deserted Duck Ledges Islands which is 1.5 acres in size.

The listing of the 540-square-foot house, also called an introvert’s paradise, stated that it brings excitement and entertainment.

Read More: Man says he is living in house like the one in ‘The Conjuring’

“The ledges surrounding the island are loaded with seals for constant entertainment,” it stated. “As it has no trees, it offers views of nature that you can’t find anywhere else.”

Moreover, the property – constructed in 2009 – is perfect for those who like to reside alongside the coast.

It is a fully furnished house and comes with breathtaking ocean views. It walls are constructed of wood while the rustic beauty is enhanced by the window’s timber frames.

Read More: This all-back ‘goth home’ is up for sale

Billy Milliken, the owner of the property and the agent with Bold Coast Properties, said its does not get harmed by floods as it is on stilts.

However, there is no indoor bathroom facility as the plumbing system is outdated.

“It makes you feel small when you’re on the island,” Milliken said as quoted in the report. “The seals, the seabirds, the eagles, and the noises they make at night. And what’s interesting about an island with no trees, you really get that sense of how small you really are.”

Comments