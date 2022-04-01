Would request suspension of Shehbaz Sharif and Humza Shehbaz’s bails: Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that he will be appointed as the new Law Minister and requesting the courts to suspend Shehbaz Sharif and Humza Shehbaz’s bails would be his first action, ARY News reported.

Information and Broadcast Minister Fawad Chaudhry, talking to the media on Friday, said that Shahbaz Shareef and Humaza Shehbaz’s dreams would be shattered. He added that the people who are on bail from courts will not be able to become Prime minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister Punjab.

The Information Minister claimed that he will be the new Law Minister and on Saturday, he would request the courts to suspend Shehbaz and Humza’s bails.

He added that we would not let anyone sitting outside the country change regime. The government invited alliance parties as well as Shehbaz Shareef to come and witness the ‘threatening letter but they refused, which means that they are involved in the conspiracy, Fawad claimed.

He added that they have been tracking the meet and greets of the estranged MNAs and legal action would be taken against the people who would cross the floor in the vote of no-confidence.

