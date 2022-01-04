Yasmin Rashid tests positive for Covid-19

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesperson of the Punjab health department confirmed.

Dr Yasmin Rashid had quarantined herself at home after testing positive for coronavirus, he added.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus leading present upsurge in cases across the country.

As many as 62 more people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Lahore, the provincial health department said.

The number of confirmed cases of Omicron in Punjab has climbed to 117, including 112 in the provincial capital alone.

It is pertinent to mention here that NCOC yesterday said that the fifth wave of coronavirus led by the Omicron strain rapidly surged in the country.

A session of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), co-chaired by Federal Minister Asad Umar and Maj. Gen. Zafar Iqbal, considered the overall situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“The ratio of positive cases on the rise, especially in Karachi, where the positivity rate has soared to six percent from previous two percent,” the session was informed.

The NCOC has advised citizens to get them vaccinated amid the upsurge of coronavirus cases.

