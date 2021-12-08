‘You are mine’: Hiba Bukhari gets engaged to Syed Arez Ahmed

Actor Hiba Bukhari announced on Instagram that she is engaged to fellow celebrity Syed Arez Ahmed.

She took to the picture and video-sharing social media application to announce her relationship. The click sees her wearing the engagement ring.

The Berukhi star, in a heartfelt note, wrote that he is now hers and feels safest in his hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

The celebrity revealed that she was uncomfortable holding her fiancé’s hand in one of their projects, adding she is glad to remain and fall for him later.

She feels lucky to be “selected” for the “rollercoaster ride….”

The Wedding Virus star is keen on spending her life with her fiancé while thanking him for supporting her when she could not hold onto herself.

Read More: Hiba Bukhari’s reply to a fan about marriage goes viral

“This is to announce that in this bustling world YOU are MINE! Shukar Allah and Mash’Allah,” she wrote.

Syed Arez Ahmed, sharing the same picture, told Hiba Bukhari to get married and their love is a miracle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arez Ahmed (@imarezahmed)

It is to be noted that Hiba Bukhari has spoken about her relationship with Syed Arez Ahmed during interactive sessions across social media platforms.

Earlier, she had called him “love and revealed that she often fights him as he bothers him the most.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arez Ahmed (@imarezahmed)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!