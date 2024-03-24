Young Karachi man killed over resisting robbery bid

KARACHI: Despite the IG Sindh directives to increase the patrolling in Karachi to safeguard its citizens during Ramadan, another young man was the reportedly shot dead over resisting robbery in North Karachi sector five area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the police spokesperson, two suspected robbers entered a shop situated in the North Karachi area to commit robbery.

However, their attempt was met with resistance from the shopkeeper. In response, the robbers resorted to opening fire killing 25-year-old Abdul Rahman on the spot before fleeing the scene.

During the search of the site, the police found four 9MM shells from the spot, meanwhile, the further investigation is underway.

Earlier, the Inspector General (IG) Sindh directed the police officers – especially in Karachi zones – to increase the patrolling in their respective areas to ensure safety for citizens during the holy month of Ramadan.