YouTuber Jameel Farooqui handed over to FIA

ISLAMABAD: YouTuber Jameel Farooqui has been handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by the judicial magistrate’s court and he will be presented before the FIA magistrate tomorrow, ARY News on Thursday.

Islamabad police produced YouTuber Jameel Farooqui before the city court in the federal capital today and sought three-day transit remand. The investigation officer (IO) said that the accused will have to be produced before the concerned court of Islamabad.

Farooqui apprised the judge that his family was not informed regarding his arrest. The judge directed the IO to apprise Farooqui’s family about his arrest.

The prosecutor said that the mobile phone of the accused was recovered. He apprised the court that the YouTuber mocked the national institutions and the investigators have completed the probe. The prosecutor pleaded with the court to order the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to pursue the findings.

Farooqui’s lawyer said that his client has no connection with the case and he should be discharged from the case. The lawyer added that the court should decide on whether the case will be referred to FIA or not.s

The court reserved the verdict to hand over the YouTuber to the intelligence agency. Farooqui will be produced before the special court in Islamabad on Friday (tomorrow).

Jameel Farooqui had been arrested in Karachi on Monday for levelling false allegations against Islamabad police for allegedly torturing and sexually assaulting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill. A case had been lodged against the YouTuber at Ramna police station.

Police said that Farooqui had levelled baseless allegations against Islamabad police in his vlog.

