Zahoor Ahmed Agha resigns as Balochistan governor

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Zahoor Ahmed Agha has tendered his resignation from his office on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Agha has sent his resignation to President Arif Alvi. He cited Shehbaz Sharif’s election as the prime minister as the reason for his resignation.

Zahoor Ahmed was sworn in as the Balochistan governor on July 9, 2021.

On Tuesday, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail resigned from his office. He served as the 33rd Governor of Sindh province for around three years and seven months.

He had announced to step down as the governor as soon as Shahbaz Sharif was elected as the new PM.

