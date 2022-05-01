Zero loadshedding across country from May 1: Power Division

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division announced on Sunday that the loadshedding rate has been brought to zero across the country from May 1, 5:00 am, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson of the Power Division said in a statement that uninterrupted power supply has been started across the country from Sunday.

The power division has included more than 2500 megawatts of additional electricity to the system. It added that the ministry is working efficiently for uninterrupted power supply in all parts of the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed distribution companies against carrying out loadshedding during the three days of Eid ul Fitr and warned those who fail to implement the directive.

The federal government has sought details on power generation and consumption during the Eid days.

“Directives have been issued to supply adequate fuel and gas to all power generation companies,” they said adding, that previously a shortage in the supply of fuel and gas to the power plants had led to loadshedding in the country.

Earlier, the electricity crisis worsened as 10 to 15 hours of loadshedding has been witnessed nationwide after the power shortfall reached 9,000 megawatts (MW).

According to sources, the power supply in the country remained at 15,000 MW against a demand of 24,000 MW. “Major urban centres are witnessing loadshedding duration of 10 hours while the rural areas are facing power outages of up to 15 hours,” they said.

The sources further shared that the LESCO system was overloaded and the shortfall has gone beyond 1500 MW. “The quota of power supply to LESCO remains at 3400 MW against a demand of 4900 MW,” they said adding, that the overloading led to disruption of supply to multiple grid stations, causing power outages in the city.

