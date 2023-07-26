Zulfi Bukhari’s residence raided, sealed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police raided and sealed the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari in Islamabad, however, no arrest was made, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A police team raided Zulfi Bukhari’s residence following directives of the Islamabad administration. Sources told ARY News that Bukhari was not present at his residence at the time of the raid.

The raid was jointly conducted by more than 40 officials of the Islamabad administration and police force. Later, the raiding team sealed the house after vacating it from the servants.

In a Twitter message, Bukhari confirmed the development and said, “In an extremely low move, police, CDA & unidentified men raided and sealed my house in presence of Assistant Commissioner & Deputy Commissioner.

He alleged, “My house help & pets have been thrown out on the street at this hour. What’s left of a state that can stoop this low and attack empty private properties?”

Earlier in the month, an Islamabad judicial magistrate had issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari in a terrorism case.

According to details, Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Shabbir issued arrest warrants for Zulfi Bukhari in case lodged against him at Islamabad’s Golra police station.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad police had registered a case against PTI chairman and other party leaders including Zulfi Bukhari for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during former premier appearance.