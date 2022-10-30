14-year-old boy alleged commits suicide in Karachi

KARACHI: A 14-year-old boy namely Usman was found hanging with a rope in his home in the Azizabad area of Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Police found the body of a teenage boy in the Azizabad area of Karachi who was identified as 14-year-old Usman. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The family members told the police that they strictly asked the boy to focus on his studies. They complained that Usman used to bunk classes. The family claimed that the boy committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his room.

Police said that the family was being convinced to conduct post-mortem. The police said that investigation was also launched into the incident to ascertain the facts.

Earlier in June, a female student had attempted suicide at Jinnah University located in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi.

A student had tried to commit suicide as she apparently planned to jump off Jinnah University’s building on Friday afternoon. A video showed the girl standing on the three-storey building’s rooftop and looking down.

However, the people spotted her and stopped her from taking the dangerous move. The girl was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in critical condition.

