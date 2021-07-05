15m doses of Covid vaccines to reach Pakistan this month

ISLAMABAD: Around 15 million more doses of different Covid-19 vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, will arrive in Pakistan this month, ARY News reported, quoting informed sources.

They said 90 per cent of the vaccines to be flown in in July have been purchased by the Government of Pakistan.

The country will likely receive more shots of AstraZeneca vaccine through Covax, they said, adding raw material for production of the homemade vaccine PakVac will also be imported from China’s CanSino this month.

As many as 4.5 million doses of different vaccines have reached Pakistan over the past four days, the sources said, detailing 2.5 million shots of Moderna vaccine were received through Covax on July 2 and another two million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were flown in during the previous 24 hours.

Two million doses of Sinovac vaccine will reach Pakistan in the next two days while its another consignment will arrive after July 20.

On Friday, Pakistan received 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from the US. “The United States Mission to Pakistan is pleased to share these safe and effective vaccines with the people of Pakistan,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler.

“These vaccines will save lives and help Pakistan emerge from this crisis, which has devastated so many families and communities in both our countries. A vaccinated public will also help bring back the economic and social interactions.”