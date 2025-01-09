web analytics
16.9 C
Karachi
Friday, January 10, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Adani to sell up to 20% stake in Wilmar joint venture

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

India’s Adani Group said on Thursday it plans to sell a stake of up to 20% in Adani Wilmar to the public, as the conglomerate looks to comply with minimum public shareholding rules amid plans to exit the consumer goods company.

Adani, which holds a nearly 44% stake in the joint venture with Singapore’s Wilmar International, will sell up to 13.5% to the public in an offer for sale beginning Jan. 10, with an option to sell an additional 6.5%.

The group has set a floor price of 275 rupees per share, a near 15% discount to Thursday’s closing price of 323.45 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.

Adani said in December it would exit Adani Wilmar in a $2 billion deal as it sharpens its focus on its infrastructure business.

According to the deal announced last month, Wilmar International would acquire a maximum of 31.06% stake in Adani Wilmar from Adani Group, while Adani would sell about 13% in the consumer goods venture to comply with minimum public shareholding requirements.

Indian regulations require listed companies to ensure that at least 25% of their shares are held by the public. Adani Wilmar has a public shareholding of about 12%, according to exchange data.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.