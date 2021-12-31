Administrators’ appointments planned as Punjab LG system dissolves today

LAHORE: The local government system in Punjab will be dissolved today and the provincial government plans to immediately replace them with the administrators, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources having knowledge of the setup to be introduced in the Punjab province after the dissolution of the local government setup, the deputy commissioners will be given powers in the new setup rather than the commissioners.

“There is a proposal of appointing deputy commissioners as administrators in nine districts of the province,” they said adding that the DCs would be empowered for the implementation on the Local government act 2021.

Moreover, sources further shared that the provincial cabinet committee has proposed appointing deputy commissioners in 36 districts as administrators.

The Punjab government has the authority to exercise its powers and appoint the DCs as administrators of the districts, contrary to 2019 when commissioners were given charges as administrators after the dissolution of local government.

The local government system in Punjab was restored in October this year after the provincial government submitted a notification in this regard to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has previously announced that the local bodies elections in the Punjab province would be held in the month of March 2022.

“We are going to hold local bodies elections in Punjab in March 2022,” he said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and local bodies minister in this regard.

