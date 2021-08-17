Afghanistan situation: FM Qureshi likely to visit four neighbouring countries

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is likely to visit the neighbouring countries to gain their confidence amid the major developments in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has decided to take the neighbouring countries into confidence during an important phase of the transfer of power in Afghanistan, diplomatic sources told ARY News.

Sources said that FM Qureshi will pay visits to Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran from August 25 to 27. The foreign minister will the governments of the neighbouring countries to discuss the Afghanistan situation and the crucial phase of power transfer.

Sources added that arrangements are being finalised for the upcoming visits of the foreign minister.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan has expressed strong support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture and kin-ship.

He made the statements while meeting with the delegation of Afghan political leaders in Islamabad.

The premier underlined that no other country is more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan.

He said that in the current situation, great responsibility rested on the Afghan leaders to work constructively together to lead Afghanistan on the path of sustainable peace, stability and development.

PM Khan underscored the importance of all sides working to secure an inclusive political solution.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, Imran Khan assured of Pakistan’s steadfast support for efforts in this direction.