Ahmed Farhad case: IHC summons intelligence agencies’ top officials

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned top officials of the intelligence agencies and federal law minister in the poet and journalist Ahmed Farhad Shah’s missing case, ARY News reported.

In an eight-page written order of Friday’s hearing, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani directed the concerned authorities to recover the missing journalist and submit a report to the IHC registrar by May 29.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani also ordered to telecast all cases of missing persons live.

The IHC judge directed Sector Commanders of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence (MI) as well as the Director Intelligence Bureau (IB) to appear in person in the next hearing scheduled for May 29.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani also summoned Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and secretaries of defence and interior in the next hearing.

Monday’s hearing

In the last hearing, IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani warned of summoning Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and cabinet members, besides seeking a report based on Sector Commander’s statement in the ‘abduction case’ of Ahmed Farhad Shah.

A representative of the Ministry of Defence told the court: “Shah is not under Inter-Services Intelligence’s (ISI) custody.”

At this, Justice Kayani remarked: “Now the matter has gone beyond the jurisdiction of the ISI and the Military Intelligence (MI).” The court expressed its dissatisfaction with the progress in the case, with Justice Kayani remarking, “Someone is lying, but the facts are clear.”

The judge directed the Secretary of Defense to submit a report tomorrow and also summoned him and the Secretary of Interior to appear before it in person.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani also said that he would also summon Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and the cabinet members in the case later. He questioned whether spy agencies would run the country or the law.

Meanwhile, an additional attorney general apprised the court that a first information report (FIR) had been lodged and the police were carrying out investigations. At this, the judge said lodging an FIR was police’s duty not a favour.

In response to remarks passed by the Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer asked the judiciary not to ‘spread’ sensation through remarks and pass appropriate orders instead

The law minister said that judicial matters should be resolved within the courts.

“The remarks passed by a judge are not the mandate of the courts” he added.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that missing persons has been an issue for a while, adding that the recent case of the poet is also of a serious nature and should be proceeded with cautiously.

“It would be much better if the courts make decisions without resorting to sensationalism,” he said.

The law minister said that the remark about summoning the cabinet meeting in the court room is tantamount to ‘ridiculing’ the parliament.