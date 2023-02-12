Ahsan Iqbal stresses mobile medical teams for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Dr Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday lauded the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for swift relief assistance and laid stress to arrange mobile medical teams along with essential medicines for quake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

According to details, the planning minister chaired the meeting through video link whereas Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik and Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci joined the session.

The NDMA held a special National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) session to review humanitarian assistance package for quake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

The minister said that a fundraising campaign was also launched in educational institutions across the country to collect funds for victims of the earthquakes. The drive was launched in schools, colleges, and universities in response to the prime minister’s call.

The Chairman NDMA briefed that the authority has arranged and dispatched 162 tonnes and 9 tonnes of relief goods to Turkiye and Syria respectively whereas relief consignment of 447 tonnes collectively has been sent off through NLC trucks to both countries.

This consignment contains large family-sized winterized tents and blankets as per current need of quake affectees. Additionally, deputed Pakistan Army USAR team and Rescue 1122 team have undertaken several rescue operations in Turkiye.

The Chairman NDMA informed that consignment of 195 tons consisting double-ply tents and procurement of 1600 tons’ of food bags are under process which will be dispatched through NLC trucks & Pak Navy ships to both countries in coming days.

He highlighted that NDMA is also coordinating additional rescue and medical teams for Syria and Turkiye. He said that NDMA has notified 13 collection points for donations across the country for quake-affectees.

Turkish Ambassador thanked the people and government of Pakistan for spearheading relief efforts with the highest priority. The Ambassador also expressed the request of the Turkish side to send additional humanitarian aid in form of insulated tents, solar batteries and generators.

The DG NLC gave briefing on road logistic arrangements for relief supplies to Syria and Turkiye. DG PDMA Punjab informed that PDMA has collected 7986 blankets and 221 food bags through public mobilization which will be handed over to NDMA.

During the meeting, Ambassador of Pakistan in Turkiye Dr Yousaf Junaid and Ambassador of Pakistan in Syria Air Marshal (R) Shahid Akhter briefed the meeting about current situation and ongoing rescue operations in their respective countries.

Pakistan sends 10-member medical team to Turkiye

Earlier in the day, a 10-member medical team from Pakistan left for earthquake-affected Turkiye to take part in the ongoing relief operations in the quake-hit areas.

According to the health ministry spokesperson, a ten-member medical team of PIMS along with the medicines left for Turkiye, while a separate 10-member doctors team will leave for Syria today’s evening.

Turkiye has always helped Pakistan and Islamabad will also not leave Turkiye in this testing time and will provide every possible support, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said.

It may be noted that Pakistan Army continents are already carrying out relief and rescue activities in Turkiye on the directions of COAS General Asim Munir, while Islamabad has dispatched over 200 tonnes of relief goods to help the Turkish brethren.

The confirmed death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades stood at more than 23,700 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria four days after it hit.

Emergency crews have made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 23,000 in Turkey and Syria.

