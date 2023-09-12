Aircraft chemicals, electronic items smuggling bid foiled at KICT

KARACHI: The Port Control Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has foiled the bid to smuggle aircraft chemicals, oil, expensive electronic items and domestic commodities at the Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ANF Port Control Unit foiled the bid to smuggle aircraft chemicals, oil, expensive electronic items and domestic commodities worth over Rs1.5 billion at the Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The ANF unit searched a container at the KICT on suspicion of drug smuggling after receiving an intelligence report. During the search, non-custom products were recovered from the container.

READ: Speed money case: Customs officers placed on FIA’s stop list

The non-custom products include over 550 bottles of aircraft oil and chemicals, laptops, electronic cigarettes, watches, hard drives, tablets, gutka and pan masala.

The ANF unit handed over the confiscated items to Customs officials for further legal action.

In July, the spare parts of helicopters worth Rs7 billion were ‘illegally cleared’ from the air freight units (AFUs) with the nexus of the Customs officials and clearing agents.

The nexus of the Customs officials and clearing agents was exposed in a new corruption case as the spare parts of helicopters worth Rs7 billion were cleared from the shades of the air freight units (AFUs).

WATCH: Video of customs officer demanding bribe goes viral

Customs Collector Islamabad constituted a new two-member committee to investigate the illegal clearance of helicopter spare parts. The committee members include additional collector headquarters and deputy controller preventive.

The newly formed committee will initiate a new investigation into the case.

The previous probe committee had given a clean chit to the Customs officials in the corruption scandal including a superintendent who had admitted to be on duty at the Royal Shade.

Earlier in the month, the Customs officials foiled the smuggling of tech gadgets worth millions and arrested four passengers at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

As per the shift in charge – Superintendent Agha Najamuddin’s statement, more than 50 iPads, laptops, 46 latest iPhones, and 500 packets of international cigarettes from the possession of the arrested individuals.