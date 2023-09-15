AJK takes back hike in electricity tariff after protests

The strong protests of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) people have borne fruit as the government took back its decision to hike the electricity tariff, ARY News reported on Friday. The AJK people ran a strong campaign against the hike in electricity tariff in which they observed shutter-down strike and demonstrations. The strong protests kept the AJK government on its toes after the citizens refused to pay the inflated electricity bills. The AJK government rejected the amendment to the Mangla Dam Upraising Agreement. Related: ECNEC approves Shounter Hydropower Project in Neelum Valley During a press conference, the AJK ministers said that the amendment to the Mangla Dam Upraising Agreement had not gotten any support from the Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA). They said that the amendments to the agreement were not under consideration in the AJK cabinet meeting. A few days ago, Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali announced that the revised electricity tariff would be introduced before October 31. Related: NEPRA takes notice of irregularities in electricity bills While addressing a press conference alongside Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali said the government is taking indiscriminate action against the electricity and gas thieves.

