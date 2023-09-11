New electricity tariff to be introduced before Oct 31: energy minister

KARACHI: Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali announced on Monday that the revised electricity tariff would be introduced before October 31, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference alongside Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali said the government is taking indiscriminate action against the electricity and gas thieves.

“We are making efforts to control everything. We will try to control the electricity tariff and provide low-cost power to industries from October 31. The inflated bills were received due to electricity theft, whereas, the tariff was hiked due to the increase in USD price.”

The energy minister said that it is impossible to amend the previous agreements, however, the government would find a solution without violating the terms. He vowed that low-cost electricity would be provided to the industries in the winter season.

He admitted that no reduction was made to the prices of solar equipment, however, the government would formulate a strategy to promote solarisation.

Governor Tessori said that the energy minister has always fulfilled his promises. “I’d also met the premier to discuss the current situation. We are trying the support reviving the national economy.”

“The [caretaker] government has a good team which would manage to provide relief to the masses within the IMF agreement. The USD price has dropped below Rs300 and good days are not so far.”

On Thursday, Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said consultation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was underway for the relief in electricity bills.

Talking to ARY News programme “11th Hour”, the minister said some final decisions for the purpose were taken during the last meeting of the Cabinet presided over by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar the other day.

He said the prime minister had directed the relevant stakeholders to hold a consultation with the IMF which was underway.

The minister said the position on the relief in the electricity bills for the masses would be clear within a few days.

He said energy-saving measures were under consideration as multiple factors involved in the prevailing energy crises.